Health Ministry: 45 new Coronavirus cases registered, 15 patients recover

Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 45 new coronavirus infections were registered in Syria and 15 cases have recovered.

The ministry said in a statement to SANA that the infections toll registered in Syria till now reached 892 cases, of which 283 have recovered and 46 cases have passed away.

The first case of Coronavirus infection in Syria was detected on March 22nd for a person who had come from abroad, while the first death caused by the virus was registered on 29th of the same month.

