President al-Assad to President Aoun: We stand by Brotherly Lebanon and affirm solidarity with its people

President Bashar al-Assad sent on Tuesday a cable to Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, in which he expressed sorrow over the grave incident that hit Beirut Port which left a big number of victims and wounded persons.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Syrian people, we offer deep condolences to you and to the Lebanese people, asking God to have mercy on the victims and quick recovery for the wounded,” President al-Assad said in the cable.

President al-Assad added “we affirm our support to brotherly Lebanon and our solidarity with its resistant people, and we are confident that you are able to overcome the repercussions of this tragic incident and rebuild what has been damaged as soon as possible.”

