Health Ministry: 38 new Coronavirus cases,12 patients recovered ,2 passed away

The Health Ministry on Monday evening announced that 38 new Coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, and that 12 patients infected with the virus have recovered, while 2 patients have passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases registered in Syria has reached 847, of which 268 patients have recovered and 46 have passed away

The first Coronavirus case in Syria was registered on March 22nd in a person who came from abroad, and the first death was registered on March 29th

