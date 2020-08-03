Ammo and communication devices left behind by terrorists found in Deir Ezzor countryside

The Competent authorities on Monday discovered various ammunition and communication devices left behind by Daesh “ISIS” terrorists in Al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor countryside

SANA reporter said that various ammunition and communication devices were found from ISIS remnants hidden in one of the dens in al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

A field commander said that the ammunitions found were anti-armor missiles, rocket- launchers, artilleries, artillery grenades, shoulder-holder missiles, grenades, ammunition, and machine guns, various sizes of mortar shells, RPG shells, in addition to communications devices

