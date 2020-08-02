آخر تحديث: 2020-08-02 23:18:25
الحزب الناصري في مصر يدين الاتفاق الباطل بين شركة أمريكية وميليشيا "قسد" لسرقة النفط السوري
المتحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي: إطلاق صافرات الإنذار في "سديروت" وفي منطقة غلاف قطاع غزة، وسماع دوي انفجار في المناطق الشماليّة للقطاع
Health Ministry: 29 new Coronavirus cases,10 patients recovered ,1 passed away

The Health Ministry on Sunday evening announced that 29 new Coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, and that 10 patients infected with the virus have recovered, while 1 patient has passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases registered in Syria has reached 809, of which 256 patients have recovered and 44 have passed away

The first Coronavirus case in Syria was registered on March 22nd in a person who came from abroad, and the first death was registered on March 29th

