President al-Assad receives cable of congratulations from Minister of Endowments on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday received a cable of congratulations from Minister of Endowments, Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The Minister hoped that peace, security would prevail in the country and Syria would restore prosperity.

He congratulated the President for Eid al-Adha, praying for God to keep Syria and its people, having mercy for the martyrs and hoping recovery for the wounded.

Eid al-Adha starts on Friday, July 31st,2020.

