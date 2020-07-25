Health Ministry: 19 new Coronavirus cases registered, 7 patients recovered, 1 passed away

آخر تحديث: 2020-07-25 22:17:53
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that 19 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, with 7 infected people having recovered and one other patient passing away
The Ministry said in a statement that this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Syria to 627, of which 191 recovered and 36 have passed away
The first case of Coronavirus in Syria was detected on March 22nd

