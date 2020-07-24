National stand in al-Watutiya village in Qamishli countryside demanding the US and Turkish occupations to leave the country

Locals in al-Watutiya village in Qamishli countryside staged a national stand demanding the US and Turkish occupations to leave the country, and in condemnation of the coercive economic measures imposed on Syria.

SANA reporter in Qamishli said that the locals of al-Watutiya village in the southern countryside of the city, staged a national stand calling for expelling the US and Turkish occupations from the Syrian territory and condemning the so called “Caesar Act” imposed on the Syrian people.

Participants in the stand chanted slogans in condemnation of the US and Turkish occupations practices in al-Jazeera regions, especially the systematic theft operations to the Syrian oil, the country’s resources and the agricultural crops. Moreover, also depriving al-Jazeera’s locals from their livelihood with an aim to displace them from their lands, houses and seize their property.

