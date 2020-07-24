Moscow: People’s Assembly elections are a step toward maintaining Syria’s internal stability

Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed that elections of the People’s Assembly in Syria are an important step in development of the country and a step towards maintaining and strengthening its internal stability.

The Ministry said a statement published Friday that it’s in the interest of all Syrians to preserve the normal functioning of state institutions based on the current legislation.

The statement reiterated Russia’s firm stance in preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and providing it with all necessary assistance in restoring destroyed social and economic infrastructure and mopping up the remnants of international terrorism.

The statement stressed that Moscow attaches great attention to the political process led by Syrians themselves far from any foreign interference as stated in UNSC resolution no.2254.

The statement also pointed out that the decrease in participation in People’s Assembly elections was due to the fear of coronavirus pandemic.

