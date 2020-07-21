Al-Moallem receives a copy of credentials of Abkhazia new Ambassador to Syria

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Tuesday received Khotaba Baghrat Rashovich who handed him a copy of his credentials as an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Abkhazia to Syria.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing and developing cooperation between them in various domains to serve the interest of the two peoples and the two friendly countries.

