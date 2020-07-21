Presidential decree on granting additional round of exam for high school certificate students

President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday issued decree No. 181 for 2020, which stipulates for granting an additional round of exam for the students of high school certificate with scientific, literary and technical branches for this academic year with two subjects only.

The Decree also provides for granting a full round of exam for the students who were unable to take their exams as a result of being at the quarantine centers or who were prevented by the terrorist organizations to reach the exam centers for the current academic year.

طباعة