Civilian martyred, another injured in blast of two IEDs in Nahr Aisha, Damascus

One civilian was martyred and another sustained critical injuries when two explosive devices went off in Nahr Aisha area in Damascus

SANA reporter said that two IEDs went off on Saturday evening next to a kiosk opposite Anas Bn Malek mosque in Nahr Aisha area in Damascus, causing the martyrdom of one civilian and injuring another who was rushed to Damascus Hospital for treatment

The reporter added that the blast caused material damage at the site of the explosion

طباعة