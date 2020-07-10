Health Ministry: 22 new coronavirus cases registered in Syria, two patients passed away

Health Ministry announced on Friday that 22 new coronavirus cases registered in Syria for people who were in close contact with other infected patients.

The ministry said in a statement that two patients who had contracted coronavirus have passed away.

With that the total infections registered in Syria have reached 394 so far, 126 out of which have recovered and 16 have died.

