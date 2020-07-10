National gathering in Qamishli countryside against US, Turkish occupation forces

Citizens of al-Qaseer village in Qamishli countryside in Hasaka province organized on Friday a national gathering against the Turkish and the US occupation forces and in condemnation of coercive economic measures imposed on Syria , particularly the so-called ” Caesar Act “.

The participants in the gathering demanded the foreign forces present illegitimately on the Syrian territory to withdrew, and stop all the violations and plunder the country’s wealth.

They also burned the US flag in condemnation of the illegitimate presence of the US forces, chanting slogans which denounce the occupation in all its tools and forms.

