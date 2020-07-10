An army checkpoint intercepts a convoy of armored vehicles for US occupation in Mansaf Tahtani village in Hasaka countryside

Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a convoy of armored vehicles for US occupation in the village of Mansaf Tahtani in the countryside of Tel Tamr, nortwest of Hasaka, and forced it to return.

SANA reporter in Hasaka stated “that members of the checkpoint intercepted three armored vehicles for US occupation in the village of Mansaf Tahtani in the countryside of Tel Tamr and forced them to return to their illegal bases”.

طباعة