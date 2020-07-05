Large amounts of weapons and ammo prepared to be smuggled to terrorists in Idleb countryside seized

The competent authorities in Homs on Sunday seized large amounts of weapons and ammunitions which were prepared to be smuggled to terrorist groups positioned in Idleb northern countryside.

SANA reporter in Homs said that the competent authorities seized large and various weapons and ammo while an attempt to smuggle them to Idleb northern countryside by members of weapons smuggling network, indicating that all the members of network were arrested.

The reporter said that the seized weapons included a large amount of medium and light ammunitions, hand grenades, automatic rifles, anti-armor missiles, medium machineguns, PKCs in addition to RPGs and rounds.

