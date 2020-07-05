Health Ministry: 20 new coronavirus cases registered in Syria, 3 cases died

Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 20 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria for persons who were in close contact with other infected ones, 3 patients have recovered and 3 coronavirus infected cases have passed away.

The ministry said in a statement to SANA that the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Syria reached 358, of which 126 have recovered and 3 cases have passed away.

The first case of coronavirus was registered on 22nd of March in Syria for a person who had come from abroad the country, while the first death case was registered on 29th of the same month.

طباعة