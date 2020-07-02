President al-Assad chairs meeting for central leadership of al-Baath Party

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday chaired a meeting for the central leadership of al-Baath Arab Socialist Party which dealt with the experiment of the latest voting process inside the party, the positive and negative aspects that were revealed in the context of this electoral process and their important indications, not only on the party level, but also on the national level.

President al-Assad said that the party central leadership should work in light of the outcomes of the voting, but with taking into consideration the public opinion that escorted the voting, as the candidates for the People’s Assembly will not only represent their party, but they will represent their homeland too.

During the meeting, the President added the inner-party voting, as an experiment, has succeeded in creating a movement and dialogue, not only on the party level, but on the general national level and it has showed the importance of the democratic practice as best criterion that are capable to embody the choices of the electors to have their true representatives and candidates succeeded to join the People’s Assembly.

President al-Assad stressed that the success of the democratic practicing depends on its continuity, on developing its mechanisms and adopting the best criteria and the utmost degrees of transparency for it.

The President went on to say that the experiment of the inner-voting has formed an embodiment to the public reality, with its positive and negative aspects, and it didn’t become a mere inner-party experiment, it was an important experiment in itself.

“The criteria of the success of the experiment depends on evaluating it accurately and making use of its lessons in the future through developing its mechanisms and expanding the base of participation to be able to put an end to the defects, negative aspects and decrease the role of electoral corruption.

طباعة