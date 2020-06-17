Foreign Ministry: US coercive measures against Syria violation of laws and conventions

Syria said that the first bundle of the US measures against the country, in implementation of the so-called “Caesar Act,” reveals the US administration’s violation of all international laws and norms and the level to which its officials have went down to touch the behavior of gangs and highway robbers

An official source at Foreign and expatriates Ministry added in a statement to SANA that the US administration, which hunts its citizens in the streets of its states, kill people and practice the ugliest forms of discrimination, is the last one who has the right to talk about the human rights because the US administrations have established their state upon the culture of killing, disregarding any value of laws or conventions

“The US administration talking about human rights in Syria exceeds the ugliest forms of lies and hypocrisy as embodied in its policy of supporting terrorism that shed the blood of the Syrians and destroyed their achievements,” the source said

It added that escalating the sanctions against the Syrian people comes to add a new form of that terrorism

The source affirmed that a lot of countries have condemned the unilateral, illegitimate sanctions and called for immediately lifting them as they are a crime against humanity and a flagrant violation of the international law that targets the livelihood of the Syrians

The source concluded by saying that the Syrian people and their heroic army, who have defeated the US project in defense of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, will not allow the black criminality professionals in the White House to revive their defeated project

