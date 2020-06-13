Government economic team: All necessary measures are being taken to restore exchange rate to normal

The government economic team discussed the steps and procedures of the Central Bank of Syria to restore the exchange rate to its state before the recent unjustified fluctuations.

During its meeting on Saturday, headed by The Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the team confirmed its support for the Central Bank’s plan which involves taking all measures to restore the exchange rate to the way it was, with emphasis on maintaining strict control over the currency market and exchange firms.

The team also decided to allow any citizen who transfers an amount of money in one branch of a bank in a province to withdraw the entire amount from another province within a week from the date of transfer to facilitate and support the movement of money transfer through the regular channels.

Governor of the Central Bank of Syria Hazzem Karfoul confirmed that the Bank would continue to take measures that facilitate the process of transferring money through bank channels and exchange firms, emphasizing that all sides involved in economic activity, both public and private, must cooperate to control and stabilize the exchange rate.

طباعة