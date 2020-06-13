US occupation sends new military convoy to Qamishli city

US occupation forces on Saturday sent a new military convoy consisted of tens of vehicles into Syrian lands coming from Iraqi territories in a new violation to international laws and norms.

Local sources told SANA reporter that a convoy for US occupation forces consisted of 35 vehicles loaded with equipment and logistic materials entered Qamishli city, coming from Iraqi territories through al-Waleed illegal crossing point in al-Ya’aroubyia countryside.

Over the past few months, the US occupation forces brought thousands of vehicles loaded with weapons, logistic and military equipment into Hasaka through illegal crossing borders to reinforce their illegal presence in Syrian al-Jazira region and loot oil and Syrian resources.

