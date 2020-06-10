New measures to confront smuggling adopted during the Cabinet meeting

The Cabinet has approved new measures to combat smuggling in cooperation with the ministries of Finance, Interior, Economy, Foreign Trade, Industry, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, and the General Directorate of the Customs.

The step comes as a continuation and confirmation of previous steps taken in this field.

The measures in the first period include tightening the cross borders and the border areas to prevent smuggled materials from entering the country, while the second step stipulates tightening smuggling along the international highways and the entrances of the main cities.

During the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister, Imad Khamis, the authorities concerned were charged to take the necessary steps to tackle the smuggling reasons through simplifying the imports and exports’ procedures, granting import certificates, and expanding the imports’ list to secure the necessary requirements for the citizen .

The ministries were also required to prepare a list about the most materials smuggled form and to Syria to take the necessary measures to secure importing and exporting them in a regular method.

