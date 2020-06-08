People’s Assembly approves a number of draft laws and refers some of them to component authorities

People’s Assembly approved on Monday a number of draft laws regarding the money exchange plan, and referred a number of them to the authorities concerned.

During its second session of the 13th regular round of the second legitimate term, headed by the Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh , a number of MPs have affirmed that the government should be transparent with the citizens and make it clear about the reasons of the big drop of the Syrian Pound exchange rate against USD and what it might do for solving this problem, calling for finding an emergency solution to meet the needs of the citizens and their requirements.

In his response to the aforementioned Questionnaires, Finance Minister, Maamoun Hamdan, considered that the reason behind the huge drop in the exchange price is not completely economic, but also there are many other reasons behind what has happened to it, on top, manipulation and rumors that push people to buy the foreign currency, gold and the real estates.

He affirmed that the government has studied this issue and its repercussions on the citizens and that there are some solutions that will see the light soon, calling on all the citizens to cooperate to curb smuggling that affects the national economy.

