The cabinet discusses the direct effects of changes in the exchange rate

The cabinet discussed on Monday the direct effects of exchange rate changes on the living situation and markets and studied the working papers presented by the Ministries and the best ways to improve the living situation for citizens under the current conditions.

The cabinet approved the plan of “reliance on self ‘to reduce the impact of the challenges facing the national economy.

Governor of the Central Bank of Syria (CBS), Hazem Karfoul, presented the bank’s measures in the field of monetary and financial policy and steps to strengthen the Syrian Pound and the national economy in the face of the challenges and external changes imposed by the war on Syria related to the tightening of the unjust Western blockade on the Syrian people in addition to cabinet’s plan in the fight against manipulation in the national currency.

The cabinet also approved an “exceptional plan” for agricultural development in all governorates under the current economic conditions and allocated SYP 5 billion for the agricultural development of al-Ghab region in Hama countryside and secure its requirements.

طباعة