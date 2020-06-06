Update-Eight civilians martyred, seven injured in car bomb explosion near Grain Silos of Tal Halaf, Hasaka countryside

Eight civilians were martyred, and seven others were injured in an explosion of a car bomb near Grain Silos of Tal Halaf, south Ras al-Ayn city in Hasaka northwestern countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that a car bomb exploded on Saturday near the silos of Tal Halaf southwest of Ras al-Ayn city where the forces of the Turkish occupation and their mercenaries of terrorist groups are positioned, claiming the lives of eight civilians and injuring seven others

The explosion also caused material damages and set fires to a number of cars

طباعة