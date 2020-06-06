Infighting erupts among Turkish regime mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn

A number of Turkish regime mercenaries of terrorist groups were injured Friday in clashes that erupted among them in Ras al-Ayn city to the western north part of Hasaka

Civil sources told SANA that infighting with light and middle weapons erupted among terrorists of so-called “al-Hamzat brigade” and Ahrar Sharqiyah” in Ras al-Ayn, on accusations of treason, bringing and exploding car bombs

The sources added that the clashes, that were concentrated in Hasaka turnabout in Ras al-Ayn, caused a state of panic at residents and the burning of many cars for the terrorist groups

