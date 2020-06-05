Protests against practices of US occupation-backed QSD groups renewed in Hasaka countryside

Protests against practices of US occupation-backed QSD groups were renewed in al-Shadadi city and its countryside after the martyrdom of a civilian due to bullets fired by QSD on Thursday

Local sources in al-Shadadi city told SANA reporter that locals of al-Shadadi city and its southern countryside organized a protest in condemnation of QSD groups’ practices, the poor living conditions, and random fire shots at the locals , demanding QSD leave the area

The protestors cut off the main roads in the city with tires and stones

On Thursday, a civilian was martyred, and three others were injured by QSD bullets when QSD groups dispersed a protests held against their practices in al-Shadadi city

