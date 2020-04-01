WHO representative: Syria is in the beginning of rising diagram of coronavirus infections and recommend social distancing

World Health Organization representative in Syria, Neamt Said, said on Wednesday that the status of coronavirus infections in Syria is the beginning of rising diagram.

“We strongly recommend a social distancing even in the houses,” Said added in a press statement.

He affirmed that the measures are not only required from the Health Ministry, but there is a great role that should be played by citizens to confront the virus.

