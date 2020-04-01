Terrorists breach cessation of hostilities agreement, launch artillery shells on Saraqeb

Terrorist organizations, supported by the Turkish regime, breached the cessation of hostilities agreement and launched a number of artillery shells on Saraqeb city in Idleb Eastern countryside.

SANA reporter in Idleb said that the terrorist organizations launched on Tuesday night a number of artillery shells on Saraqeb city from al-Mastouma town where some Turkish occupation points exist.

The terrorist groups have breached the cessation of hostilities agreement tens of times since it was applied on February 6th.

