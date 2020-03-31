Army air defenses confront Israeli missile aggression East of Homs, shoot down a number of missiles

The army air defenses confronted an Israeli missile aggression East of Homs and shot down a number of the missiles before reaching their targets

“At 20.25 of Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs… immediately, the army air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them,” a military source told SANA

On March 5th, the Army air defenses confronted an Israeli missile aggression on Central region, preventing the hostile missiles from reaching their targets

طباعة