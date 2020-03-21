Syria, China discuss enhancing coordination to confront the Coronavirus

Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Damascus, Feng Biao, discussed the great efforts made by China to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and continuous coordination between the two sides to enhance everything that would confront the virus and prevent its arrival to Syria.

During their meeting on Saturday, both sides discussed benefiting from the Chinese experience in dealing with the Coronavirus and enhancing all procedures and requirements to prevent any infection in Syria.

It was agreed upon the need to revitalize and activate the Syrian-Chinese Joint Committee and the Businessmen Council in a manner that enhances economic and investment cooperation, revives trade exchange and achieves mutual benefit for the two friendly countries and peoples.

طباعة