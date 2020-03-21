Syria suspends work in institutions, closes markets except for foodstuff centers, pharmacies

As part of the government preventive and precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Saturday issued a circular asking ministers to take the necessary decisions to suspend work in the ministries and its affiliated entities starting form tomorrow until further notice as long as the suspension does not constitute an obstacle to efforts to face the risks of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The circular reduces the number of workers in essential institutions to the minimum possible, and comes into effect from Sunday, March 22, 2020 until further notice.

Khamis underlined that the suspension of work does not include productive facilities and institutions.

The Prime Minister also issued another circular requiring governors to take the necessary measures to close markets and suspend all commercial, service, cultural and social activities.

The circular excluded centers of selling foodstuffs, pharmacies and private health centers with an emphasis on the necessity for the exempted parties to abide by measures and procedures of the public health and safety.

The objective of both circulars is to minimize the movement of citizens in markets and elsewhere.

طباعة