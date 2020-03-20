President al-Assad receives phone call from President Putin on developments of events in Syria

President Bashar al-Assad on Friday received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the developments of events in Syria

During the call, President al-Assad and Putin touched upon the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements concluded on March 5 to achieve stability in Idleb region and the continued violation of these agreements by terrorist organizations in addition to the political process

President Putin congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people on the occasion of Israa and Mi’raj night, wishing that Syria would overcome difficulties it is passing through and restore security and stability as soon as possible

