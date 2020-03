One martyred, 4 injured by motorcycle bomb explosion in Hasaka countryside

One civilian was martyred and four others were injured on Monday by a motorcycle bomb explosion in al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside .

SANA correspondent in al-Hasaka said that a motorcycle bomb exploded on al-Shaddadi road, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring four others.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital for treatment.

