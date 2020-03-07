Aleppo-Damascus Int’l Highway reopened

Aleppo-Damascus International Highway was reopened to passengers, buses, public and private transport cars on Saturday after securing its surroundings from the danger of terrorist organizations and rocket shells that were targeting civilians and travelers

Dozens of buses arrived to Aleppo province coming from Damascus, Homs, Hama, Lattakia and Tartous governorates as a number of buses also left Aleppo through the western entrance of Aleppo, al-Nasr roundabout and the beginning of Aleppo-Damascus-Highway

In statements to SANA, a number of arriving citizens stressed the importance of re-opening the road which was achieved thanks to the heroism and sacrifices of the Syrian Arab army to restore the security and safety to this important vital artery

Aleppo-Damascus international highway is considered an economic vital artery that links Aleppo province with other Syrian provinces as it is a fast road for the goods flow, transit trade, transporting passengers among big cities. The highway shortens time, reduces traffic congestion and accidents which repeatedly happen on the current road of Khanaser/Ethreya/Aleppo

