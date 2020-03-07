Group of researchers visits archaeological sites of Palmyra

group of researchers visited the archaeological sites of Palmyra city and was briefed on the damages caused to the city by attacks of “Daesh” terrorist organization

The visit of the group, which comprises 70 researchers and specialists, comes in the framework of the training program held by Ministry of Tourism

Director General of Authority of Tourist and Hotel Training Faiasal Najati said, in a statement to SANA reporter, that the program aims to enhance experience and culture of people who are interested in tourism and archaeology through the field visits

Palmyra is a tourist destination for many lovers of art and civilization and those interested in briefing on cultures of other peoples due to its varied archaeological monuments and nature

