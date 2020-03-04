Army thwarts two terrorist attacks in Idleb countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab Army repelled an attack by Turkish regime-backed terrorist organizations on Tranbah village west of Saraqeb and Shansharah archaeological site in Idleb southeastern countryside

SANA’s reporter said Wednesday that the Syrian Army units thwarted an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorists on Tranbah village west of Saraqeb city in Idleb southeastern countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks in personnel and arms

On the direction of Idleb southern countryside, the reporter said that army units thwarted terrorist attack supported by Turkish occupation forces on Shansharah archaeological site in Ma’aret al-Nu’man area , killing and injuring many of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammo

In parallel, army units continue their concentrated operations on Safouhen direction in Idleb southern countryside, targeting terrorist gatherings and supply routes with rocket strikes

