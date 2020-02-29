Putin and Rouhani affirm need to implement Astana understandings completely

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani the developments in Idleb

During the call, Rouhani affirmed the need to implement the Astana understandings completely and as soon as possible

He also stressed that the situation in Idleb must not be allowed to become a pretext for US interference in Syria’s affairs, and that it’s unacceptable for part of Syrian territory to remain under the control of terrorists

The Iranian President reiterated that the political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria, and that Tehran is prepared to host an Iranian-Russian-Turkish meeting to continue the Astana process

On a relevant note, Rouhani said during a phone call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the issue of Idleb is complicated due to the presence of dangerous terrorists in it, stressing the need to eliminate those terrorists, as well as the importance of supporting the Astana track

