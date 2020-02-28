Military source: Army units continue to respond firmly to repeated attacks by Turkish-backed terrorists on Saraqeb direction, Idleb

A military source affirmed on Friday that Syrian Arab Army’s units are continuing to respond firmly to repeated attacks by Turkish-backed terrorist organizations on direction of Saraqeb in Idleb.

The source said that focus is placed on exaggeration and, intimidation and doubling size of losses of the army when responding the double attacks by terrorists and Turkey in order to cover inability to achieve what Erdogan boasted in Idleb after the army’s recent victories over terrorist organizations, and ignore the heavy losses which have been inflicted upon the attackers in personnel and arms during battles with Syrian Arab Army that is determined to carry out its national duties in defending the security of homeland and citizens , and clearing all the Syrian territory from terrorism in all its forms and names.

طباعة