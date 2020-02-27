Weapons, ammunition and drugs left by terrorists found in southern region

The competent authorities on Thursday found weapons and ammunition, some of which are made in Turkey, in addition to an amount of drugs left by terrorists in the southern region.

SANA reporter said that the seized weapons included amounts of Turkish-made guns, 14,5mm and 23mm machineguns, PKC machineguns, automatic rifles, a drone, tank shells, 100mm artillery and Fozlika shells, 120mm, 80mm and 60mm mortar shells and more than 180,000 bullets, 12,7mm and 14,5mm ammunition, anti-armor rockets and cars.

The reporter added that an amount of drugs estimated at hundreds of Kgs of Hashish was also found.

The army units, in cooperation with the competent authorities continue combing operations of the villages and towns in all areas which have been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army from terrorism.