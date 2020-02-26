The army uncovers a network of tunnels and barricades dug by terrorists in Ma’ar Zeita village in Idelb countryside

Units of the army seized on Wednesday a network of tunnels and barricades, dug by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, in Ma’ar Zeita village that stretch to Sheikh Dams, Jabala and Ma’ar Harma in Idleb southern countryside.

SANA reporter said that units of the army, while hunting terrorists and dismantling mines, uncovered a long network of tunnels in Ma’ar Zeita village with 8 meters’ depth.

The reporter added that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were using those tunnels to infiltrate among those villages and move munitions and arms for their groups.

