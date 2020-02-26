Naryshkin: West continues helping “White Helmets” in its media war against Syria

Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin affirmed that the Western intelligence continues to help and support the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist organization in circulating lies, and waging media war against Syria.

Interviewed by Sputnik Agency, Naryshkin said “Two years ago information spread around the world which claimed the responsibility of the Syrian Arab Army for the use of chemical weapons in Douma City… and that was a preplanned misleading by this organization and it was backed by Western states.”

Naryshkin added that “After that, we were able in cooperation with Syrian journalists through their investigations to prove that these allegations and hypotheses regarding the use of chemical weapons are a complete fabrication by the (White Helmets) which is backed by the West.”

He noted that this organization is “Funded by British intelligence and it performs its tasks through spreading fabricated information and allegations against Syria and its army.”

