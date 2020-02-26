Army units liberate seven new villages in Idleb southern countryside

The Syrian Arab Army units on Wednesday continued their advance in Idleb southern countryside and liberated new seven villages from terrorism, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

SANA reporter said that “After less than 24 hours from liberating Kafranbel strategic town, Army units carried out military operations against fortifications and supply routes of terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and liberated villages of Shinshrah, Tarmalah, Deir-Sonboul, Ma’aret al-Mikhes, Kherbet al-Luaibdeh, and Hassaneh in Idleb southern countryside and they are still hunting down the fleeing terrorists in the neighboring villages”.

Last Tuesday, Army units liberated Kafranbel strategic town and the villages of Hass, Ma’aretmater, Ma’artasin and Ba’rbou southwest of Ma’aret-al-Nu’aman in Idleb southern countryside after elimination of many terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and the affiliated terrorist groups.

