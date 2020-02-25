Two workers martyred by explosion of mine left by terrorists in Aleppo

Two workers were martyred when a landmine left behind by terrorists exploded in al-Lairamoun area at the northern outskirts of Aleppo city.

SANA’s reporter said that a landmine left behind by terrorist groups exploded on Tuesday morning at al-Lairamoun roundabout at the northern outskirts of the city, claiming the lives of two workers from the New Aleppo Services Department who had been carrying out their duties in the area.

Terrorist organization have been planting IEDs and mines in all areas they enter, and the Syrian Arab Army’s engineering units are working on clearing the liberated areas to secure the return of the displaced to their homes.

