Army advances in Idleb Countryside, liberates eight villages

Syrian Arab Army units on Monday continued their advance in the southern countryside of Idleb, liberating Tal al-Nar and eight villages including Sheikh Mustafa, al-Naqir, Kafr Sajneh, Arainba, and Sutouh al-Deir after battles with terrorist groups

SANA reporter from the area of ​​operations said that during the past hours, army units engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated to it, which are backed by the Turkish regime, in Tal al-Nar and the villages of Sheikh Mustafa, al-Naqir, Kafr Sajneh, Arainba, and Sutouh al-Deir

The reporter added that the clashes ended up with the defeat of the terrorists in Tal al-Nar, Sheikh Mustafa, al-Naqir, and Kafr Sajneh, destroying the equipment and vehicles which the terrorists had used in their attacks on military posts in the area

The reporter said army units pursued the fleeing terrorists towards Deir Sunbul and Tarmala, and targeted terrorist positions in the villages of Maarzena, Maaret Hurma, and Tarmala, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment upon them

On Sunday, Syrian Arab Army’s units liberated villages of al-Sheikh Dames and Hantoteen west of Ma’raat al-Nu’man in Idleb southern countryside after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and arms

طباعة