FM: US dismay over return of normal life in Aleppo is due to its frustration and bitterness over failure of its project

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the dismay of the United States over the return of normal life in Aleppo is due to its frustration and bitterness over the failure of its project in Syria which involved spreading chaos and terrorism

An official source at the Ministry said in a statement to SANA that it isn’t surprising that the US administration is expressing dismay over the return of normal life in Aleppo and the opening of roads and resuming flights at Aleppo International Airports, as these achievements came following the humiliating defeats of their terrorist pawns at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army which secured Aleppo city completely

The source said the dismay of the US over the failure of its project in Syria is motivation for Syrians to continue confronting terrorists and their supporters until every inch of Syrian soil is free of terrorism and illegitimate foreign presence

The source said the recent US statements show that the US administration is unbalanced and lacks the most basic forms of communication etiquette

The source went on to say that the US administration’s audacity is characterized by its policies of attacking others, interfering in their affairs, and employing terrorists to serve its agendas at the expense of people’s lives and suffering, all while claiming to champion human rights, and so hypocrisy and audacity are the distinguishing characteristics of this administration’s policies and behavior

طباعة