Army secures the exit of families from terrorist–controlled areas in Idleb

Syrian Arab Army units secured on Tuesday the exit of a number of families from terrorist-controlled areas in Jabal al-Zawiya villages through the humanitarian corridor west of Ma’arat al-Nu’man town in Idleb southern countryside, while tens of families went to check on their houses in Ma’arat al-Nu’man in preparation for returning to them

SANA reporter said that tens of citizens, most of them women, children, and elderly persons, exited through the humanitarian corridor established by the Syrian Arab Army west the liberated city of Ma’arat al-Nu’man, coming from the areas where the terrorists are positioned

The authorities received the citizens and provided the medical care and food in preparation for transporting them to their towns and villages which have been liberated by the Army

On Monday, the authorities opened two humanitarian corridors under the supervision of Army units in Miznar in Aleppo western countryside and Mjeirz west Saraqeb city in Idleb to receive the civilians who want to exit from the terrorists-controlled areas to safety

On the other hand, the authorities in Idleb province, in coordination with army units, secured the entry of tens of Ma’arrat al-Nu’man’s residents who came from other areas to check on their houses in preparation for returning to them after the rehabilitation of the infrastructure and other facilities is completed

