Marking 38th anniversary of Open Strike, people of Golan more determined to resist the occupation and its plans

Marking the national Open Strike has become an annual tradition through which the Syrian people in the occupied Syrian Golan express their adherence to their identity and rejection of any form of occupation

On the 38th anniversary of the national Open Strike staged by the Syrian Arab citizens in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan on February 14th, 1982, our people in the Golan reiterated that the option of the resistance against the occupation is the way for the liberation of the occupied Golan

The people of Quneitra and the occupied Syrian Golan, who gathered in Ein al-Tina and Ein Shams towns on Friday, commemorated the 38th anniversary of national Open Strike staged in rejection of the Israeli occupation’s ominous decision to annex the Golan

The people renewed their determination to liberate their land and restore every inch of the occupied Golan

The decisions of the occupation are null and void and the Golan, people and land, will ever remain an integral part of Syria, they said

They confirmed their confidence that Syria, which triumphed over terrorism and its Israeli-backed mercenaries, will win again and liberate every inch of the occupied Golan which, sooner or later, will return to the homeland, Syria

They emphasized their adherence to their Syrian Arab identity

From the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan, the Dean of the Syrian and Arab captives, Sedqi Suleiman al-Maqet, reiterated, in a speech via loudspeakers, adherence of the Syrian Arab citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan to the Syrian Arab identity

The occupied Golan is part and parcel of Syria and the Israeli occupation will end, al-Maqet said

The brutality of the occupation was not able to break the will of the Golanese who are rooted to their lands, and more than five months after the strike the occupier surrendered to the demands of the people and retracted its racist plans for imposing the “Israeli identity”

The United Nations, through Security Council Resolution 497 issued on December 17, 1981, and dozens of resolutions adopted by the General Assembly declared that the decision of the Israeli occupation to annex the Golan is null and void and that the Golan is a Syrian territory

Today, the Golanese renew their commitment to their national identity and clinging to the motherland, Syria, pledging to continue the path of struggle against the aggressive plans of the Israeli occupation until the liberation of the Golan and its return to the motherland

They expressed their categorical rejection of Trump’s statement about the Golan and the so-called local councils’ elections

A few days ago, the people of Golan also staged a full strike in rejection of the occupation plan to build wind turbines on their agricultural land and forcibly confiscate their properties

The occupied Golan is part and parcel of Syria and regaining it, until the line of June 4th, 1967, with all means guaranteed by the international law, is a priority to Syria

