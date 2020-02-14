Army combs al-Rashidin 4 area, continues operations against terrorists in Aleppo countryside

Syrian Arab Army’s units are combing al-Rashidin 4 area west Aleppo, and are continuing operations against terrorist organizations in southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

SANA reporter said that Army units on Friday uncovered tunnels and fortified positions for terrorists during the combing operations in al-Rashidin 4 area after crushing the terrorists in it.

Army units on Thursday liberated kafarjoum village and Jameit al-Mouhandiysen 1 and 2 areas in Aleppo western countryside after fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups, expanding control over the western part of Aleppo-Damascus International Highway.

