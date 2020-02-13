People’s Assembly unanimously adopts a decision on condemning and recognizing genocide committed against Armenian people by Ottoman State

People’s Assembly adopted in its 10th session of the 2nd regular round held Thursday, headed by the Assembly’s Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh a decision condemning and recognizing the genocide committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman State in the beginning of the 20th century.

In its session, the People’s Assembly condemned and recognized the genocide committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman State in the beginning of the 20th century, as well as condemned any attempt to deny this crime or distort the historical truth about it.

The Assembly described the genocide as “one of the most atrocious crimes against humanity.”

Expressing complete sympathy with the friendly Armenian people, the Assembly recognized that the Armenians, Syriac, Assyrians and other peoples have been victims of ethnic and systematic crimes and genocides by the Ottomans, calling on the world parliaments, the world public opinion and the whole international community to recognize and condemn them.

The Assembly Speaker said that the Syrian people are facing a Turkish hostility based on an outrageous Ottoman ideology, pointing out that the Syrian people know exactly this kind of racial crimes as they have been exposed to the same brutal terrorism by the same criminal.

Sabbagh underlined that the heinous crimes against the peoples will not fall by the lapse of time, particularly that the neo Ottomanism uses the same criminal styles, calling on the humanity to shoulder its humanitarian, ethical and political responsibility in recognizing this crime, and not to deny it as well as to strongly condemn it.

Killing more than a million and a half of Armenians is not a mere historical event, rather it is a black sign in the history of humanity which is similar to the Zionist continued crimes, the Speaker said, asserting that this crime should be condemned and recognized to prevent its repetition by any brute force, including Erdogan’s regime.

Sabbagh described the steadfastness of the Syrian Arab army and people, led by President Bashar al-Assad, in the face of the Turkish brutal aggression as a “historic act” which aims at preventing the reviving of a new Ottoman monster, as well as it aims at defending the present, future, independence and freedom of the Syrian people.

For her part, the People’s Assembly member and Chairwoman of the Syrian-Armenian Friendship Association Nora Arisian underlined that recognizing and condemning the genocide against the Armenian people contributes in preventing the repetition of those crimes in different ways, like the terrorist war waged against Syria.

طباعة